Camp Lejeune civilian employees receive the Meritorious Service Award for Installation Hurricane recovery efforts

U.S. Navy Capt. Miguel Dieguez, assistant chief of staff for facilities and environment, Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, gives his remarks during a Meritorious Service Awards ceremony at the Public Works Office on MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 30, 2020. Individuals received the awards for their efforts during the Hurricane Florence recovery process on MCB Camp Lejeune and the surrounding bases. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ginnie Lee)

