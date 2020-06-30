Camp Lejeune civilian employees receive the Meritorious Service Award for Installation Hurricane recovery efforts

Thomas Burton, right, director of the design branch at the Public Works Division for Marine Corps Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station New River, receives the Meritorious Service Award from Maj. Gen. Julian D. Alford, left, commanding general of Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune at the Public Works Office on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 30, 2020. Burton received the award for his efforts during the Hurricane Florence recovery process on MCB Camp Lejeune and the surrounding bases. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ginnie Lee)

