    Fitness Center reopens, keeping Airmen fit to fight

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2020

    Photo by Airman Kiaundra Miller 

    92d Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Samantha Acevedo, 92nd Force Support Squadron fitness assessment cell manager, does a workout in the Fairchild Air Force Base fitness center, June 29, 2020. Physical fitness is important for all Airmen, especially with upcoming physical fitness tests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kiaundra Miller)

    Date Taken: 06.29.2020
    Date Posted: 07.07.2020 11:58
    Photo ID: 6267592
    VIRIN: 200629-F-JR816-1016
    Resolution: 4770x3407
    Size: 359.42 KB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fitness Center reopens, keeping Airmen fit to fight, by Amn Kiaundra Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Workout
    Fitness
    Gym
    Team Fairchild

