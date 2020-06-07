USS Nimitz and USS Ronald Reagan CSGs Conduct Dual Carrier Operations

200706-N-FP334-1781 (July 06, 2020) SOUTH CHINA SEA

The aircraft carriers USS Nimitz, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) steam in formation in the South China Sea. The Nimitz and Ronald Reagan CSGs are conducting dual carrier operations in the Indo-Pacific as the Nimitz Carrier Strike Force. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Anthony Collier/RELEASED)

