    USS Nimitz and USS Ronald Reagan CSGs Conduct Dual Carrier Operations

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    07.06.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Collier 

    Carrier Strike Group 11

    200706-N-FP334-1781 (July 06, 2020) SOUTH CHINA SEA
    The aircraft carriers USS Nimitz, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) steam in formation in the South China Sea. The Nimitz and Ronald Reagan CSGs are conducting dual carrier operations in the Indo-Pacific as the Nimitz Carrier Strike Force. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Anthony Collier/RELEASED)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Nimitz and USS Ronald Reagan CSGs Conduct Dual Carrier Operations, by PO3 Anthony Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Mustin
    Nimitz
    Antietam
    Ronald Reagan
    NIMCSF2020
    Daul Carrier Operations
    Ronald Reagan CSG

