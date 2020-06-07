200706-N-FP334-1781 (July 06, 2020) SOUTH CHINA SEA
The aircraft carriers USS Nimitz, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) steam in formation in the South China Sea. The Nimitz and Ronald Reagan CSGs are conducting dual carrier operations in the Indo-Pacific as the Nimitz Carrier Strike Force. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Anthony Collier/RELEASED)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2020 08:07
|Photo ID:
|6267374
|VIRIN:
|200706-N-FP334-1781
|Resolution:
|5435x2151
|Size:
|1.42 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Nimitz and USS Ronald Reagan CSGs Conduct Dual Carrier Operations, by PO3 Anthony Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT