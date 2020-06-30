Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    200630-N-ZC358-1045

    CAMBRIDGE, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.30.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jess Gray 

    Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron

    200630-N-ZC358-1045 CAMBRIDGE, England (June 30, 2020) C-130 pilots and crew assigned to the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, are currently in Cambridge, United Kingdom with new team's newly acquired C-130J. Over the next few weeks, team members will conduct a series of maintenance tests, which include an aircraft systems operational check out and a functional check flight, prior to completing the transatlantic flight back to the United States. This C-130J model will provide improved logistics support and eventually join the Blue Angels demonstration. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jess Gray/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2020
    Date Posted: 07.07.2020 06:35
    Photo ID: 6267364
    VIRIN: 200630-N-ZC358-1045
    Resolution: 3140x1807
    Size: 2.82 MB
    Location: CAMBRIDGE, GB 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 200630-N-ZC358-1045, by PO1 Jess Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    C-130J
    BlueAngels
    NFDS

