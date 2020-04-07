200704-N-BB269-1003 WASHINGTON (July 4, 2020) A digital graphic created for Independence Day. The words ‘Happy Independence Day Est. 1776’ are placed atop a billowing American flag. The silhouette of the Statue of Liberty is accented by fireworks fired from a stylized U.S. Navy destroyer. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Raymond D. Diaz III/Released)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2020 14:07
|Photo ID:
|6266899
|VIRIN:
|200704-N-BB269-1003
|Resolution:
|2550x3300
|Size:
|1.82 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 200704-N-BB269-1003, by PO1 Raymond Diaz III, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT