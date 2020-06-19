Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    200619-N-BB269-1003

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Raymond Diaz III 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    200619-N-BB269-1003 WASHINGTON (June 19, 2020) A digital graphic created in honor of the Juneteenth celebration. The word ‘Juneteenth’ in script font is placed above shattered shackles with the date ‘June 19, 1865’ placed below. The background is a blue and red gradient featuring a single star and burst referencing the Juneteenth flag. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Raymond D. Diaz III/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.19.2020
    Date Posted: 07.06.2020 12:36
    VIRIN: 200619-N-BB269-1003
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Navy
    CNO
    U.S. Navy
    Juneteenth
    Freedom Day

