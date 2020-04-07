W.Va. aviation units to deploy, return from the Middle East

A member of the 130th Airlift Wing hugs a family member upon returning from an overseas deployment July 4, 2020, at McLaughlin Air National Guard Base in Charleston, W.Va. More than 70 members of the 130th Airlift Wing returned from Kuwait where they provided support for C-130H operations in the Middle East Area of Responsibility. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. De-Juan Haley)

