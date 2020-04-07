Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    W.Va. aviation units to deploy, return from the Middle East

    CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. De-Juan Haley 

    West Virginia National Guard

    A member of the 130th Airlift Wing hugs a family member upon returning from an overseas deployment July 4, 2020, at McLaughlin Air National Guard Base in Charleston, W.Va. More than 70 members of the 130th Airlift Wing returned from Kuwait where they provided support for C-130H operations in the Middle East Area of Responsibility. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. De-Juan Haley)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, W.Va. aviation units to deploy, return from the Middle East, by MSgt De-Juan Haley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    west virginia
    west virginia national guard
    130th airlift wing
    wvang
    COVID19NationalGuard

