Learn how the U.S. Army seeks intelligent vehicles to ease Soldier burdens in multi-domain operations in June 25, 2020, episode of the CCDC Army Research Laboratory’s What We Learned Today podcast.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.04.2019 Date Posted: 07.06.2020 09:57 Photo ID: 6266707 VIRIN: 190404-A-A1908-1000 Resolution: 1920x1080 Size: 514.35 KB Location: US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army researchers augment combat vehicles with AI, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.