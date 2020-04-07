Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Independence Day Salute

    Independence Day Salute

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2020

    Photo by John Sheppard 

    Naval Station Great Lakes Public Affairs

    200704-N-CC785-0001 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (July 4, 2020) - Capt. Ray Leung, NSGL commanding officer, leads the salute for a group of Training Support Center Great Lakes sailors in front of Bldg. 1 during a gun salute at noon by the Recruit Training Command firing battery in honor of the nation's 244th birthday on July 4. (U.S. Navy photo by John Sheppard/Released)

    Date Taken: 07.04.2020
    Date Posted: 07.06.2020 09:46
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Recruit Training Command
    Navy
    Great Lakes
    Independence Day
    USNavy
    Fourth of July
    Training Support Center

