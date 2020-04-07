Independence Day Salute

200704-N-CC785-0001 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (July 4, 2020) - Capt. Ray Leung, NSGL commanding officer, leads the salute for a group of Training Support Center Great Lakes sailors in front of Bldg. 1 during a gun salute at noon by the Recruit Training Command firing battery in honor of the nation's 244th birthday on July 4. (U.S. Navy photo by John Sheppard/Released)

