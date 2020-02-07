200702-N-FP334-1088 (July 02, 2020) PHILIPPINE SEA
Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 2nd Class Benjamin Frank, from Cottonwood, Ariz., assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114), inspects damage control fittings during a general quarters drill. Ralph Johnson is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group (CSG). The USS Nimitz and USS Ronald Reagan CSGs are conducting dual carrier operations in the South China Sea as the Nimitz Carrier Strike Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Anthony Collier/RELEASED)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2020 06:06
|Photo ID:
|6266317
|VIRIN:
|200702-N-FP334-1088
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Hometown:
|COTTONWOOD, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Ralph Johnson Conducts CBR Drill, by PO3 Anthony Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
