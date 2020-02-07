200702-N-FP334-1088 (July 02, 2020) PHILIPPINE SEA

Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 2nd Class Benjamin Frank, from Cottonwood, Ariz., assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114), inspects damage control fittings during a general quarters drill. Ralph Johnson is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group (CSG). The USS Nimitz and USS Ronald Reagan CSGs are conducting dual carrier operations in the South China Sea as the Nimitz Carrier Strike Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Anthony Collier/RELEASED)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.02.2020 Date Posted: 07.05.2020 06:06 Photo ID: 6266317 VIRIN: 200702-N-FP334-1088 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Hometown: COTTONWOOD, AZ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ralph Johnson Conducts CBR Drill, by PO3 Anthony Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.