Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts CBR Drill

    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts CBR Drill

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    07.02.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Collier 

    Carrier Strike Group 11

    200702-N-FP334-1088 (July 02, 2020) PHILIPPINE SEA
    Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 2nd Class Benjamin Frank, from Cottonwood, Ariz., assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114), inspects damage control fittings during a general quarters drill. Ralph Johnson is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group (CSG). The USS Nimitz and USS Ronald Reagan CSGs are conducting dual carrier operations in the South China Sea as the Nimitz Carrier Strike Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Anthony Collier/RELEASED)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2020
    Date Posted: 07.05.2020 06:06
    Photo ID: 6266317
    VIRIN: 200702-N-FP334-1088
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Hometown: COTTONWOOD, AZ, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ralph Johnson Conducts CBR Drill, by PO3 Anthony Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    General Quarters
    CBRN
    Destroyer
    Maiden deployment
    Ralph Johnson
    NIMCSF2020

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT