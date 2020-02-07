200702-N-FP334-1060 (July 02, 2020) SOUTH CHINA SEA
Lt.j.g. Noah Stewart, from Hyde Park, Utah, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114), monitors an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter from the "Battlecats" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73 as it prepares to land on the flight deck. Ralph Johnson is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group (CSG). The USS Nimitz and USS Ronald Reagan CSGs are conducting dual carrier operations in the South China Sea as the Nimitz Carrier Strike Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Anthony Collier/RELEASED)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2020 06:36
|Photo ID:
|6266314
|VIRIN:
|200702-N-FP334-1060
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|717.11 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Hometown:
|HYDE PARK, UT, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MH-60R Lands Aboard USS Ralph Johnson, by PO3 Anthony Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
