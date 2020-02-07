Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MH-60R Lands Aboard USS Ralph Johnson

    MH-60R Lands Aboard USS Ralph Johnson

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    07.02.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Collier 

    Carrier Strike Group 11

    200702-N-FP334-1060 (July 02, 2020) SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Lt.j.g. Noah Stewart, from Hyde Park, Utah, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114), monitors an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter from the "Battlecats" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73 as it prepares to land on the flight deck. Ralph Johnson is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group (CSG). The USS Nimitz and USS Ronald Reagan CSGs are conducting dual carrier operations in the South China Sea as the Nimitz Carrier Strike Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Anthony Collier/RELEASED)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2020
    Date Posted: 07.05.2020 06:36
    Photo ID: 6266314
    VIRIN: 200702-N-FP334-1060
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 717.11 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Hometown: HYDE PARK, UT, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MH-60R Lands Aboard USS Ralph Johnson, by PO3 Anthony Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Destroyer
    MH-60R
    Maiden deployment
    Ralph Johnson
    NIMCSF2020

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT