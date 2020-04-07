200704-N-TP834-1014 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 4, 2020) Lightning flashes over the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) as it transits the South China Sea. Nimitz is the flagship of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group (CSG). The USS Nimitz and USS Ronald Reagan CSGs are conducting dual carrier operations in the South China Sea as the Nimitz Carrier Strike Force." (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Philip Wagner, Jr./Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.04.2020 Date Posted: 07.04.2020 10:14 Photo ID: 6265926 VIRIN: 200704-N-TP834-1020 Resolution: 2000x1333 Size: 1.5 MB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 12 Downloads: 3 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Nimitz (CVN 68) transits South China Sea, by PO1 John Wagner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.