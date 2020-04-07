Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68) transits South China Sea

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    07.04.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class John Wagner 

    Carrier Strike Group 11

    200704-N-TP834-1014 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 4, 2020) Lightning flashes over the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) as it transits the South China Sea. Nimitz is the flagship of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group (CSG). The USS Nimitz and USS Ronald Reagan CSGs are conducting dual carrier operations in the South China Sea as the Nimitz Carrier Strike Force." (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Philip Wagner, Jr./Released)

    Date Taken: 07.04.2020
    Date Posted: 07.04.2020 10:14
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    This work, USS Nimitz (CVN 68) transits South China Sea, by PO1 John Wagner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CVN 68
    Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 11
    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)
    CSG 11
    NIMCSF2020

