200704-N-TP834-1014 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 4, 2020) Lightning flashes over the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) as it transits the South China Sea. Nimitz is the flagship of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group (CSG). The USS Nimitz and USS Ronald Reagan CSGs are conducting dual carrier operations in the South China Sea as the Nimitz Carrier Strike Force." (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Philip Wagner, Jr./Released)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2020 10:14
|Photo ID:
|6265926
|VIRIN:
|200704-N-TP834-1020
|Resolution:
|2000x1333
|Size:
|1.5 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Nimitz (CVN 68) transits South China Sea, by PO1 John Wagner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT