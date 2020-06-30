Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Princeton Sailors stand watch

    USS Princeton Sailors stand watch

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.30.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Logan Kellums 

    Carrier Strike Group 11

    200630-N-OW019-0022 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 30, 2020) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Elijah Parra, from Anchorage, Alaska, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59), uses a boatswain’s pipe in the pilot house to pass a message over the ship’s general announcing system. Princeton is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group (CSG). The USS Nimitz and USS Ronald Reagan CSGs are conducting dual carrier operations in the Philippine Sea as the Nimitz Carrier Strike Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan C. Kellums/RELEASED)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2020
    Date Posted: 07.03.2020 06:15
    Photo ID: 6265560
    VIRIN: 200630-N-OW019-0022
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 895.99 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Princeton Sailors stand watch, by PO2 Logan Kellums, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Bridge
    Watch
    USS Princeton
    Seaman

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT