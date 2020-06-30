200630-N-OW019-0022 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 30, 2020) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Elijah Parra, from Anchorage, Alaska, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59), uses a boatswain’s pipe in the pilot house to pass a message over the ship’s general announcing system. Princeton is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group (CSG). The USS Nimitz and USS Ronald Reagan CSGs are conducting dual carrier operations in the Philippine Sea as the Nimitz Carrier Strike Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan C. Kellums/RELEASED)
Date Taken:
|06.30.2020
Date Posted:
|07.03.2020 06:15
Photo ID:
|6265560
VIRIN:
|200630-N-OW019-0022
Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
This work, USS Princeton Sailors stand watch, by PO2 Logan Kellums, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
