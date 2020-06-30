USS Princeton Sailors stand watch

200630-N-OW019-0022 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 30, 2020) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Elijah Parra, from Anchorage, Alaska, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59), uses a boatswain’s pipe in the pilot house to pass a message over the ship’s general announcing system. Princeton is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group (CSG). The USS Nimitz and USS Ronald Reagan CSGs are conducting dual carrier operations in the Philippine Sea as the Nimitz Carrier Strike Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan C. Kellums/RELEASED)

