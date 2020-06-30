Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maintenance Airmen visit WSU’s National Institute for Aviation Research

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexi Bosarge 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Members from Team McConnell’s 22nd Maintenance Squadron fabrications flight, tour Wichita State University’s National Institute for Aviation Research June 30, 2020 in Wichita, Kansas. This opportunity allowed Airmen from the fabrications flight to see NIAR in action, performing nondestructive inspection on multiple aircraft including the B-1 Lancer, F/A-18 Hornet and F-35 Lighting II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexi Bosarge)

