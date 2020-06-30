Members from Team McConnell’s 22nd Maintenance Squadron fabrications flight, tour Wichita State University’s National Institute for Aviation Research June 30, 2020 in Wichita, Kansas. This opportunity allowed Airmen from the fabrications flight to see NIAR in action, performing nondestructive inspection on multiple aircraft including the B-1 Lancer, F/A-18 Hornet and F-35 Lighting II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexi Bosarge)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.30.2020 Date Posted: 07.02.2020 15:52 Photo ID: 6264565 VIRIN: 200630-F-AD239-0019 Resolution: 4012x2678 Size: 613.93 KB Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maintenance Airmen visit WSU’s National Institute for Aviation Research, by SrA Alexi Bosarge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.