Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard conducts 2 medevacs in Key West 

    Coast Guard conducts 2 medevacs in Key West 

    FL, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    Coast Guard Station Key West 45-foot Response Boat—Medium crew members prepare a stokes litter for a 50-year-old man who reportedly suffered from chest pains approximately 15 miles northwest of Marquesas, Florida, July 2, 2020. Coast Guard Sector Key West received a medevac request at approximately 2 a.m. from the crew of the fishing vessel and launched the boat crew who arrived on scene, embarked the patient and transferred him ashore to local emergency medical services. (Coast Guard Photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2020
    Date Posted: 07.02.2020 14:42
    Photo ID: 6264484
    VIRIN: 200702-G-G0107-1003
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 3.01 MB
    Location: FL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard conducts 2 medevacs in Key West , must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    medevac
    search and rescue
    Florida
    Coast Guard
    Keys
    D7
    Station Key West

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT