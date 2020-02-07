Coast Guard conducts 2 medevacs in Key West 

Coast Guard Station Key West 45-foot Response Boat—Medium crew members prepare a stokes litter for a 50-year-old man who reportedly suffered from chest pains approximately 15 miles northwest of Marquesas, Florida, July 2, 2020. Coast Guard Sector Key West received a medevac request at approximately 2 a.m. from the crew of the fishing vessel and launched the boat crew who arrived on scene, embarked the patient and transferred him ashore to local emergency medical services. (Coast Guard Photo)

