Let's give Staff Sgt. Nicole Reavis from the Keesler Marine Detachment a shout-out for being chosen as the Warrior of the Week during this week's staff meeting! Reavis, a formal school instructor in the meteorology and oceanography analyst forecaster course, instructs Marines, Airmen and Sailors as they work through this rigorous and academically challenging course. As a classroom instructor, she sets an exceptional example, but more outstanding is the impact Reavis makes on the young men and women in her charge. During this COVID-19 pandemic season, she has demonstrated a superior level of leadership and compassion by freely giving her time to listen, educate and provide positive mentorship to her peers and subordinates as they navigate this extraordinarily challenging time. Her contributions have left an indelible mark on not only the Marines of the Marine Detachment, but the 81st Training Group as a whole. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andre' Askew)

