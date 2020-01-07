Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Warrior of the Week

    Warrior of the Week

    KESSLER AFB, MS, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2020

    Photo by Andre D Askew 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Let's give Staff Sgt. Nicole Reavis from the Keesler Marine Detachment a shout-out for being chosen as the Warrior of the Week during this week's staff meeting! Reavis, a formal school instructor in the meteorology and oceanography analyst forecaster course, instructs Marines, Airmen and Sailors as they work through this rigorous and academically challenging course. As a classroom instructor, she sets an exceptional example, but more outstanding is the impact Reavis makes on the young men and women in her charge. During this COVID-19 pandemic season, she has demonstrated a superior level of leadership and compassion by freely giving her time to listen, educate and provide positive mentorship to her peers and subordinates as they navigate this extraordinarily challenging time. Her contributions have left an indelible mark on not only the Marines of the Marine Detachment, but the 81st Training Group as a whole. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andre' Askew)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2020
    Date Posted: 07.02.2020 14:26
    Photo ID: 6264327
    VIRIN: 200701-F-GD122-001
    Resolution: 3740x2832
    Size: 4.58 MB
    Location: KESSLER AFB, MS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warrior of the Week, by Andre D Askew, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Military
    Air Force
    Biloxi
    Warrior of the Week
    MARDET
    Kessler AFB
    81st TRW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT