200630-N-ZC358-1020 CAMBRIDGE, England (June 30, 2020) C-130 pilots and crew assigned to the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, are currently in Cambridge, United Kingdom with new team's newly acquired C-130J. Over the next few weeks, team members will conduct a series of maintenance tests, which include an aircraft systems operational check out and a functional check flight, prior to completing the transatlantic flight back to the United States. This C-130J model will provide improved logistics support and eventually join the Blue Angels demonstration. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jess Gray/Released)

