200630-N-ZC358-1020 CAMBRIDGE, England (June 30, 2020) C-130 pilots and crew assigned to the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, are currently in Cambridge, United Kingdom with new team's newly acquired C-130J. Over the next few weeks, team members will conduct a series of maintenance tests, which include an aircraft systems operational check out and a functional check flight, prior to completing the transatlantic flight back to the United States. This C-130J model will provide improved logistics support and eventually join the Blue Angels demonstration. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jess Gray/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2020 12:43
|Photo ID:
|6263530
|VIRIN:
|200630-N-ZC358-1020
|Resolution:
|4677x2568
|Size:
|2.69 MB
|Location:
|CAMBRIDGE, GB
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 200630-N-ZC358-1020, by PO1 Jess Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT