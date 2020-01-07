NORFOLK, Va. (July 1, 2020) – Admiral Christopher W. Grady, U.S. Fleet Forces commander, promotes Rear Admiral Fred I. Pyle in a frocking ceremony at Navy Warfare Development Command. The promotion of Pyle, NWDC commander, will be effective August 1, 2020. He is a native of McAlisterville, Pa., and a 1990 graduate of Pennsylvania State University.

Frocking is the Navy’s practice of allowing promotion selectees to wear the insignia of the higher grade before the official date of promotion. For an expanded discussion on the origins of this practice, please visit the Naval History and Heritage Command at https://www.history.navy.mil/research/library/online-reading-room/title-list-alphabetically/f/frocking.html.

(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jason Pastrick / Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.01.2020 Date Posted: 07.02.2020 11:26 Photo ID: 6263093 VIRIN: 200701-N-OS895-1026 Resolution: 4706x3137 Size: 922.35 KB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Hometown: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pyle Receives Second Star in Frocking Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.