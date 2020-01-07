Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Pyle Receives Second Star in Frocking Ceremony

    Pyle Receives Second Star in Frocking Ceremony

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Warfare Development Command

    NORFOLK, Va. (July 1, 2020) – Admiral Christopher W. Grady, U.S. Fleet Forces commander, promotes Rear Admiral Fred I. Pyle in a frocking ceremony at Navy Warfare Development Command. The promotion of Pyle, NWDC commander, will be effective August 1, 2020. He is a native of McAlisterville, Pa., and a 1990 graduate of Pennsylvania State University.
    Frocking is the Navy’s practice of allowing promotion selectees to wear the insignia of the higher grade before the official date of promotion. For an expanded discussion on the origins of this practice, please visit the Naval History and Heritage Command at https://www.history.navy.mil/research/library/online-reading-room/title-list-alphabetically/f/frocking.html.
    (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jason Pastrick / Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2020
    Date Posted: 07.02.2020 11:26
    Photo ID: 6263093
    VIRIN: 200701-N-OS895-1026
    Resolution: 4706x3137
    Size: 922.35 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Hometown: NORFOLK, VA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pyle Receives Second Star in Frocking Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Promotion
    U.S. 2nd Fleet
    Frocking
    Navy Warfare Development Command
    NWDC
    RADM Pyle
    Fred Pyle

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT