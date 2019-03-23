Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Benjamin Trtt - NSWCDD Distinguished Community Service Award 2020

    DAHLGREN, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2019

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division

    DAHLGREN, Va. - Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) engineer Benjamin Tritt, cofounder of the Fredericksburg Ainsley's Angels Ambassadorship, nears the finish line of a 5K road race pushing a specially designed running 'chariot'. Tritt will be honored with the NSWCDD Distinguished Community Service Award at the upcoming virtual honorary awards ceremony scheduled to be broadcast in July. (U.S. Navy photo/Released)

