Benjamin Trtt - NSWCDD Distinguished Community Service Award 2020

DAHLGREN, Va. - Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) engineer Benjamin Tritt, cofounder of the Fredericksburg Ainsley's Angels Ambassadorship, nears the finish line of a 5K road race pushing a specially designed running 'chariot'. Tritt will be honored with the NSWCDD Distinguished Community Service Award at the upcoming virtual honorary awards ceremony scheduled to be broadcast in July. (U.S. Navy photo/Released)
|03.23.2019
|07.02.2020 10:12
|6262434
|200630-N-DE005-001
|3750x2500
|2.31 MB
|DAHLGREN, VA, US
|1
|0
|0
NSWC Dahlgren Division Engineer to be Honored for Impacting Ainsley’s Angels Running Events
