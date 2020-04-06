U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Delar Davis III, an information technology specialist with the 335th Signal Command (Theater), poses for a portrait at East Point, Georgia, May 28, 2020. Soldiers from the 335th Signal Command (Theater) headquarters took part in the U.S. Army's "Why I Serve" campaign to shed light on the various reasons people join the military. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Leron Richards)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2020 06:16
|Photo ID:
|6261188
|VIRIN:
|200604-A-CB630-579
|Resolution:
|10080x5040
|Size:
|20.7 MB
|Location:
|EAST POINT, GA, US
|Hometown:
|PERRY, GA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Why I Serve: Staff Sgt. Delmar Davis III, by SSG Leron Richards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Choosing something different: Delmar D. Davis III
LEAVE A COMMENT