Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Why I Serve: Staff Sgt. Delmar Davis III

    Why I Serve: Staff Sgt. Delmar Davis III

    EAST POINT, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Leron Richards 

    335th Signal Command (Theater)

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Delar Davis III, an information technology specialist with the 335th Signal Command (Theater), poses for a portrait at East Point, Georgia, May 28, 2020. Soldiers from the 335th Signal Command (Theater) headquarters took part in the U.S. Army's "Why I Serve" campaign to shed light on the various reasons people join the military. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Leron Richards)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2020
    Date Posted: 07.02.2020 06:16
    Photo ID: 6261188
    VIRIN: 200604-A-CB630-579
    Resolution: 10080x5040
    Size: 20.7 MB
    Location: EAST POINT, GA, US 
    Hometown: PERRY, GA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Why I Serve: Staff Sgt. Delmar Davis III, by SSG Leron Richards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Choosing something different: Delmar D. Davis III

    TAGS

    Soldier
    Atlanta
    U.S. Army Reserve
    Signal Corps
    Army Reserve
    Combat Camera
    U.S. Army
    USAR
    Army
    warfighter
    drill sergeant
    Fort Gordon
    NETCOM
    25B
    Warrior Citizen
    335th
    335th Signal Command (Theater)
    Ready Lightning
    combat-ready
    CIO/G-6
    Signal Soldier
    Staff Sgt. Delmar Davis III

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT