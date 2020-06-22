Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ohio National Guard member reflects on time spent at food bank: Sgt. Babbitt

    CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Scott Fletcher 

    37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    PHOTO 8 - Sgt. Gabrielle Babbitt, a logistics specialist assigned to the Ohio National Guard’s Alpha Company, 237th Brigade Support Battalion, packages boxed meals to be distributed at the Greater Cleveland Foodbank June 22, 2020, in Cleveland, Ohio.. More than 500 Ohio National Guard members were activated to provide support to food banks across the state during the COVID-19 pandemic, continuing the Ohio National Guard’s long history of serving Ohio and the nation. (Ohio National Guard photo by Sgt. Scott Fletcher)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ohio National Guard member reflects on time spent at food bank: Sgt. Babbitt, by SGT Scott Fletcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ohio National Guard

