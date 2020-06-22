Ohio National Guard member reflects on time spent at food bank: Sgt. Babbitt

PHOTO 8 - Sgt. Gabrielle Babbitt, a logistics specialist assigned to the Ohio National Guard’s Alpha Company, 237th Brigade Support Battalion, packages boxed meals to be distributed at the Greater Cleveland Foodbank June 22, 2020, in Cleveland, Ohio.. More than 500 Ohio National Guard members were activated to provide support to food banks across the state during the COVID-19 pandemic, continuing the Ohio National Guard’s long history of serving Ohio and the nation. (Ohio National Guard photo by Sgt. Scott Fletcher)

Date Taken: 06.22.2020
Location: CLEVELAND, OH, US