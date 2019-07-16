Sgt. Alexandria Griffith, Virginia National Guard, and other soldiers from across the nation conduct range estimations on an unknown distance range at Robinson Maneuver Training Center, North Little Rock, Arkansas last year during a Squad Designated Marksmanship Course taught by the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center. (Curtsey photo by 1st Sgt. Kevin Lindsey and caption by Maj. Theresa Austin/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.16.2019 Date Posted: 07.01.2020 15:36 Photo ID: 6259911 VIRIN: 190716-Z-BF582-0473 Resolution: 1350x900 Size: 895.19 KB Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Female spots during Squad Designated Marksmanship Course, by MAJ Theresa Austin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.