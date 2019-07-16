Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Female spots during Squad Designated Marksmanship Course

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2019

    Photo by Maj. Theresa Austin 

    National Guard Marksmanship Training Center

    Sgt. Alexandria Griffith, Virginia National Guard, and other soldiers from across the nation conduct range estimations on an unknown distance range at Robinson Maneuver Training Center, North Little Rock, Arkansas last year during a Squad Designated Marksmanship Course taught by the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center. (Curtsey photo by 1st Sgt. Kevin Lindsey and caption by Maj. Theresa Austin/Released)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2019
    Date Posted: 07.01.2020 15:36
    Photo ID: 6259911
    VIRIN: 190716-Z-BF582-0473
    Resolution: 1350x900
    Size: 895.19 KB
    Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Female spots during Squad Designated Marksmanship Course, by MAJ Theresa Austin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Guard
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    National Guard Marksmanship Training Center
    Squad Designated Marksman
    SDM
    UKD Range

