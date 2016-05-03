U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jordan Cutaia, 325th Medical Group optometry technician, picks out glasses June 6, 2019 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida. With the remaining 40% of active duty and over 90% civilian personnel after Hurricane Michael, the medical group reconstituted the full spectrum of medical care in a safe manner. (U.S. Air Force photo Airman 1st Class Alexandra Singer)
Tyndall Airman named AF Ophthalmic Airman of the Year
