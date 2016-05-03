U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jordan Cutaia, 325th Medical Group optometry technician, picks out glasses June 6, 2019 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida. With the remaining 40% of active duty and over 90% civilian personnel after Hurricane Michael, the medical group reconstituted the full spectrum of medical care in a safe manner. (U.S. Air Force photo Airman 1st Class Alexandra Singer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2016 Date Posted: 07.01.2020 12:38 Photo ID: 6259654 VIRIN: 190607-F-GA198-1008 Resolution: 4699x3356 Size: 874.17 KB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tyndall Airman named AF Ophthalmic Airman of the Year, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.