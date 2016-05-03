Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tyndall Airman named AF Ophthalmic Airman of the Year

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2016

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jordan Cutaia, 325th Medical Group optometry technician, picks out glasses June 6, 2019 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida. With the remaining 40% of active duty and over 90% civilian personnel after Hurricane Michael, the medical group reconstituted the full spectrum of medical care in a safe manner. (U.S. Air Force photo Airman 1st Class Alexandra Singer)

    Tyndall Airman named AF Ophthalmic Airman of the Year

    tyndall

