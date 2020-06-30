Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Princeton Sails in the Philippine Sea

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.30.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kyle Merritt 

    Carrier Strike Group 11

    200701-N-OT328-0006 PHILIPPINE SEA (July 1, 2020) The Ticonderoga-class
    guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59) as seen from the flight deck of
    the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Princeton and Nimitz are part of
    Carrier Strike Group 11 and are deployed in support of maritime security
    operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by
    Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kyle Merritt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2020
    Date Posted: 07.01.2020 07:50
    Photo ID: 6257560
    VIRIN: 200701-N-OT328-0006
    Resolution: 868x1128
    Size: 371.82 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Princeton Sails in the Philippine Sea, by PO3 Kyle Merritt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Nimitz Carrier Strike Group
    maritime security
    USS Princeton
    CG 59
    deployment
    theater security cooperation
    Carrier Strike Group 11

