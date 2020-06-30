Princeton Sails in the Philippine Sea

200701-N-OT328-0006 PHILIPPINE SEA (July 1, 2020) The Ticonderoga-class

guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59) as seen from the flight deck of

the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Princeton and Nimitz are part of

Carrier Strike Group 11 and are deployed in support of maritime security

operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by

Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kyle Merritt)

