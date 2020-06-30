200701-N-OT328-0006 PHILIPPINE SEA (July 1, 2020) The Ticonderoga-class
guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59) as seen from the flight deck of
the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Princeton and Nimitz are part of
Carrier Strike Group 11 and are deployed in support of maritime security
operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by
Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kyle Merritt)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2020 07:50
|Photo ID:
|6257560
|VIRIN:
|200701-N-OT328-0006
|Resolution:
|868x1128
|Size:
|371.82 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Princeton Sails in the Philippine Sea, by PO3 Kyle Merritt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT