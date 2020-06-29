Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Princeton Sailors stand watch

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.29.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Logan Kellums 

    Carrier Strike Group 11

    200629-N-OW019-0010 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 29, 2020) Gas Turbine System Technician (Electrical) 3rd Class Rachel Chance, from Panama City Beach, Fla., assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59), monitor readings on a computer screen in main engine room. Princeton is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan C. Kellums/RELEASED)

    Date Taken: 06.29.2020
    Date Posted: 07.01.2020 07:56
    Photo ID: 6257527
    VIRIN: 200629-N-OW019-0010
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 943.65 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Princeton Sailors stand watch, by PO2 Logan Kellums, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Engineering
    Watch
    USS Princeton
    Main Space

