A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 510th Fighter Squadron takes flight in support of Operation Porcupine at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 30, 2020. Operation Porcupine is an annual exercise to train on inoperability within the 31st Fighter Wing units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Heidi Goodsell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.30.2020 Date Posted: 07.01.2020 05:04 Photo ID: 6257502 VIRIN: 200630-F-XG201-1082 Resolution: 3078x2198 Size: 4.54 MB Location: AVIANO, IT Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 31st FW conducts Operation Porcupine, by SSgt Heidi Goodsell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.