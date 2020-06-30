31st FW conducts Operation Porcupine

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 510th Fighter Squadron takes flight in support of Operation Porcupine at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 30, 2020. Operation Porcupine is an annual exercise to train on inoperability within the 31st Fighter Wing units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Heidi Goodsell)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2020 05:04
|Photo ID:
|6257502
|VIRIN:
|200630-F-XG201-1082
|Resolution:
|3078x2198
|Size:
|4.54 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO, IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
