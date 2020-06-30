Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st FW conducts Operation Porcupine

    AVIANO, ITALY

    06.30.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Heidi Goodsell 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 510th Fighter Squadron takes flight in support of Operation Porcupine at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 30, 2020. Operation Porcupine is an annual exercise to train on inoperability within the 31st Fighter Wing units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Heidi Goodsell)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st FW conducts Operation Porcupine, by SSgt Heidi Goodsell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    31st Fighter Wing
    Aviano Air Base
    USAFE
    Aviano AB
    USAF
    31st FW
    wyvernnation

