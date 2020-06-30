U.S. Army Europe tests asymptomatic staff members to promote safety, readiness

WIESBADEN, Germany - A medical professional from the Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic administers a COVID-19 test to a Soldier June 30 at the Mission Command Center at U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden. The tests were given to a sample population of about 50 people with no coronavirus symptoms that day as part of a surveillance testing program to ensure a safe work environment and promote readiness.
