    U.S. Army Europe tests asymptomatic staff members to promote safety, readiness

    WIESBADEN, GERMANY

    06.30.2020

    Photo by Emily Jennings  

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    WIESBADEN, Germany - A medical professional from the Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic administers a COVID-19 test to a Soldier June 30 at the Mission Command Center at U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden. The tests were given to a sample population of about 50 people with no coronavirus symptoms that day as part of a surveillance testing program to ensure a safe work environment and promote readiness.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Europe tests asymptomatic staff members to promote safety, readiness, by Emily Jennings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wiesbaden
    StrongEurope
    target_news_europe

