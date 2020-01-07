SANTA RITA, Guam (July 1, 2020) "I have a big military family," said Information Systems Technician (Submarine) Seaman Rainer Hauck, assigned to the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Key West (SSN 722), from Pflugerville, Texas. "Most are in the Marines or Army, but my mom and I joined the Navy. I wanted to be one of the few in my family serving in the Navy. I chose a career in the sub force because it was challenging, unknown and worthwhile to me." (U.S. Navy illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelsey J. Hockenberger)
This work, Faces of the Deep: ITSSN Rainer Hauck, by PO2 Kelsey Hockenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
