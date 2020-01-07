Faces of the Deep: ITSSN Rainer Hauck

SANTA RITA, Guam (July 1, 2020) "I have a big military family," said Information Systems Technician (Submarine) Seaman Rainer Hauck, assigned to the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Key West (SSN 722), from Pflugerville, Texas. "Most are in the Marines or Army, but my mom and I joined the Navy. I wanted to be one of the few in my family serving in the Navy. I chose a career in the sub force because it was challenging, unknown and worthwhile to me." (U.S. Navy illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelsey J. Hockenberger)

