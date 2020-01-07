Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Faces of the Deep: ITSSN Rainer Hauck

    Faces of the Deep: ITSSN Rainer Hauck

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    07.01.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kelsey Hockenberger 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    SANTA RITA, Guam (July 1, 2020) "I have a big military family," said Information Systems Technician (Submarine) Seaman Rainer Hauck, assigned to the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Key West (SSN 722), from Pflugerville, Texas. "Most are in the Marines or Army, but my mom and I joined the Navy. I wanted to be one of the few in my family serving in the Navy. I chose a career in the sub force because it was challenging, unknown and worthwhile to me." (U.S. Navy illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelsey J. Hockenberger)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2020
    Date Posted: 06.30.2020 21:45
    Photo ID: 6257352
    VIRIN: 200701-N-VR594-1001
    Resolution: 7193x4745
    Size: 9.61 MB
    Location: SANTA RITA, GU 
    Hometown: PFLUGERVILLE, TX, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Faces of the Deep: ITSSN Rainer Hauck, by PO2 Kelsey Hockenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    illustration
    submarine force
    guam
    sub
    portrait
    uss key west
    fast attack
    css 15
    css-15
    ssn 722
    faces of the deep
    sub force
    commander submarine squadron fifteen
    vr594
    submarine portrait

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT