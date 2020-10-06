Hull Maintenance Technician 3rd Class Valentino Snow (left) observes the aluminum welding process on a life-sized Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC) section used for training weld school students, as Mr. Kirt Martin (right), weld school instructor, demonstrates proper technique at Assault Craft Unit FIVE, Camp Pendleton, Calif. (US Navy photo by Aviation Support Equipmentman 2nd Class Angel Flores/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2020 19:28
|Photo ID:
|6257299
|VIRIN:
|200630-N-ZZ999-001
|Resolution:
|3600x2700
|Size:
|2.73 MB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Assault Craft Unit FIVE On-site Weld School, by SCPO Jose Muniz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
