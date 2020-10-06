Assault Craft Unit FIVE On-site Weld School

Hull Maintenance Technician 3rd Class Valentino Snow (left) observes the aluminum welding process on a life-sized Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC) section used for training weld school students, as Mr. Kirt Martin (right), weld school instructor, demonstrates proper technique at Assault Craft Unit FIVE, Camp Pendleton, Calif. (US Navy photo by Aviation Support Equipmentman 2nd Class Angel Flores/Released)

