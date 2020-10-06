Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Assault Craft Unit FIVE On-site Weld School

    CA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2020

    Photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Jose Muniz 

    Assault Craft Unit FIVE

    Hull Maintenance Technician 3rd Class Valentino Snow (left) observes the aluminum welding process on a life-sized Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC) section used for training weld school students, as Mr. Kirt Martin (right), weld school instructor, demonstrates proper technique at Assault Craft Unit FIVE, Camp Pendleton, Calif. (US Navy photo by Aviation Support Equipmentman 2nd Class Angel Flores/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2020
    Date Posted: 06.30.2020 19:28
    Location: CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Assault Craft Unit FIVE On-site Weld School, by SCPO Jose Muniz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Expeditionary
    Amphibious
    US Navy

