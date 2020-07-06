Air Force Commendation Medal received for heroism, but at a cost

Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Willard, 926 Security Forces Squadron, recently received the Air Force Commendation Medal for heroism for his actions during the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting. As the third anniversary approaches, Willard explains how he's dealt with the mental health aspect of that night since then.

