    Air Force Commendation Medal received for heroism, but at a cost

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Paige Yenke 

    926th Wing/Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Willard, 926 Security Forces Squadron, recently received the Air Force Commendation Medal for heroism for his actions during the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting. As the third anniversary approaches, Willard explains how he's dealt with the mental health aspect of that night since then.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Commendation Medal received for heroism, but at a cost, by SSgt Paige Yenke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Force Reserve
    AFRC
    926th Wing
    926th Security Forces Squadron

