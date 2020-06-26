Men’s Health Month: A year-round priority

Capt. Juan Moreno, 15th Medical Group Active Duty Clinic physician assistant, holds a model of the human spine, to bring awareness to the musculoskeletal problems men face at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 25, 2020. The 15th MDG provides both in-person and virtual medical appointments to Airmen during the COVID-19 pandemic and can assist with men’s health issues. (U.S. Air Force Illustration by 2nd Lt. Benjamin Aronson)

