Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Men’s Health Month: A year-round priority

    Men’s Health Month: A year-round priority

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2020

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Benjamin Aronson 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Capt. Juan Moreno, 15th Medical Group Active Duty Clinic physician assistant, holds a model of the human spine, to bring awareness to the musculoskeletal problems men face at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 25, 2020. The 15th MDG provides both in-person and virtual medical appointments to Airmen during the COVID-19 pandemic and can assist with men’s health issues. (U.S. Air Force Illustration by 2nd Lt. Benjamin Aronson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2020
    Date Posted: 06.30.2020 18:30
    Photo ID: 6257210
    VIRIN: 200626-F-DT029-002
    Resolution: 1999x1331
    Size: 199.09 KB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Men’s Health Month: A year-round priority, by 2nd Lt. Benjamin Aronson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Men’s Health Month: A year-round priority

    TAGS

    JBPHH
    Men's Health
    15th Wing
    15th MDG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT