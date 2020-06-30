Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Drum officials provide COVID-19 update, caution vigilance during holiday weekend

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2020

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    The Coronavirus (COVID-19) is not going away anytime soon, and Fort Drum officials caution community members to stay vigilant throughout the July 4 holiday weekend and beyond. During a virtual town hall on June 30, Col. Jeffery Lucas, Fort Drum garrison commander, reviewed the current COVID-19 response measures and answered questions posted on social media.

    This work, Fort Drum officials provide COVID-19 update, caution vigilance during holiday weekend, by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

