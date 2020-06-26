NSWC PCD selects five SMART Scholars for 2020

PANAMA CITY, Fla. – The Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division (NSWC PCD) has made their selections for this year’s Science Mathematics and Research for Transformation (SMART) scholarship recipients. In this photo, Dr. J. D. Walsh, applied sensing and processing branch head at NSWC PCD, describes components of an unmanned system to SMART scholar recipient Jacqueline Jermyn.
