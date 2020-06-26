Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSWC PCD selects five SMART Scholars for 2020

    NSWC PCD selects five SMART Scholars for 2020

    FL, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2020

    Photo by Susan H. Lawson 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division

    PANAMA CITY, Fla. – The Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division (NSWC PCD) has made their selections for this year’s Science Mathematics and Research for Transformation (SMART) scholarship recipients. In this photo, Dr. J. D. Walsh, applied sensing and processing branch head at NSWC PCD, describes components of an unmanned system to SMART scholar recipient Jacqueline Jermyn.

    TAGS

    Florida State University
    Louisiana State University
    Physics
    Students
    STEM
    NAVSEA
    Robert Walker
    Internship
    NSWC PCD
    Electrical Engineering
    NSWC HQ
    SMART Scholarship
    SMART Scholar
    Margarite LaBorde
    Rory Hector
    Toni Weaver
    Jacqueline Jermyn
    Dr. J. D. Walsh
    Dr. Matthew Bays

