    325 Security Forces Squadron Change of Command

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2020

    Photo by Brad Sturk 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Jordan Criss, 325th Security Forces Squadron, right, assumes command from U.S. Air Force Col. Gregory Beaulieu, 325th Mission Support Group commander, left, while U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. John Thorman, 325th SFS First Sgt, holds the guidon during a change of command ceremony at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida on June 30, 2020. As SFS commander, Criss oversees defense and law enforcement of the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brad Sturk)

