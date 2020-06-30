325 Security Forces Squadron Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Maj. Jordan Criss, 325th Security Forces Squadron, right, assumes command from U.S. Air Force Col. Gregory Beaulieu, 325th Mission Support Group commander, left, while U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. John Thorman, 325th SFS First Sgt, holds the guidon during a change of command ceremony at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida on June 30, 2020. As SFS commander, Criss oversees defense and law enforcement of the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brad Sturk)

