    Warrant officer provides expertise in GMD

    FORT GREELY, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2020

    49th Missile Defense Battalion

    Warrant Officer Caroline Domenech, battalion master gunner, 49th Missile Defense Battalion, works in ground-based midcourse defense. As a warrant officer, Domenech will continue to train and become an expert in her field to provide the knowledge and leadership needed to keep the United States safe from adversaries. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2020
    Date Posted: 06.29.2020 14:15
    TAGS

    Warrant Officer
    Missile Defense
    U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command
    49th Missile Defense Battalion
    GMD
    SMDC
    100th Missile Defense Brigade
    USASMDC
    Caroline Domenech

