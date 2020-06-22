Members of the Utah Air National Guard’s 151st Security Forces Squadron and local law enforcement, participate in training at Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base, Salt Lake City on June 22, 2020. The 151st Security Forces Squadron continues to develop working relationships with local and state law enforcement.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Danny Whitlock)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2020 12:14
|Photo ID:
|6255410
|VIRIN:
|200622-Z-DP148-0004
|Resolution:
|3500x2800
|Size:
|1.04 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 151st Security Forces Squadron participates in law enforcement training, by SSgt Danny Whitlock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
