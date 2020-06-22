Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    151st Security Forces Squadron participates in law enforcement training

    UNITED STATES

    06.22.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Danny Whitlock 

    151st Air Refueling Wing

    Members of the Utah Air National Guard’s 151st Security Forces Squadron and local law enforcement, participate in training at Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base, Salt Lake City on June 22, 2020. The 151st Security Forces Squadron continues to develop working relationships with local and state law enforcement.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Danny Whitlock)

    Date Taken: 06.22.2020
    Date Posted: 06.29.2020 12:14
    Photo ID: 6255410
    VIRIN: 200622-Z-DP148-0004
    Resolution: 3500x2800
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 151st Security Forces Squadron participates in law enforcement training, by SSgt Danny Whitlock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Guard
    Utah
    UTANG
    151ARW
    DP148

