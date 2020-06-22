151st Security Forces Squadron participates in law enforcement training

Members of the Utah Air National Guard’s 151st Security Forces Squadron and local law enforcement, participate in training at Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base, Salt Lake City on June 22, 2020. The 151st Security Forces Squadron continues to develop working relationships with local and state law enforcement.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Danny Whitlock)

