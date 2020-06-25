For household moves, COVID-19 changes traditional timeline, methods

FORT BENNING, Ga. – A drill sergeant newly assigned to Fort Benning's 199th Infantry Brigade signs a move-in inspection form June 25 at the home he will move into on Fort Benning. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, housing officials here have made certain changes to how household moves are carried out, including the need for residents, movers, inspectors and others involved in the process to wear cloth face coverings and other protective gear, keep proper social distancing, and rely for some things, including lease-signings, on electronic devices like tablets and mobile phones. The Soldier's lease was signed electronically. Officials here say the pandemic will even mean that the military's peak season for moves, traditionally the three months from May through July, will likely run from July through September. At left is a leasing specialist with The Villages of Benning, a private company that works in partnership with Fort Benning and does day to day management of the post's Family homes.

(U.S. Army photo by Markeith Horace, Maneuver Center of Excellence/Fort Benning Public Affairs)

