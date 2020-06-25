Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    For household moves, COVID-19 changes traditional timeline, methods

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2020

    Photo by Markeith Horace 

    Fort Benning Public Affairs Office

    FORT BENNING, Ga. – A drill sergeant newly assigned to Fort Benning's 199th Infantry Brigade signs a move-in inspection form June 25 at the home he will move into on Fort Benning. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, housing officials here have made certain changes to how household moves are carried out, including the need for residents, movers, inspectors and others involved in the process to wear cloth face coverings and other protective gear, keep proper social distancing, and rely for some things, including lease-signings, on electronic devices like tablets and mobile phones. The Soldier's lease was signed electronically. Officials here say the pandemic will even mean that the military's peak season for moves, traditionally the three months from May through July, will likely run from July through September. At left is a leasing specialist with The Villages of Benning, a private company that works in partnership with Fort Benning and does day to day management of the post's Family homes.
    (U.S. Army photo by Markeith Horace, Maneuver Center of Excellence/Fort Benning Public Affairs)

    TAGS

    Fort Benning
    Permanent Change of Station
    199th Infantry Brigade
    U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence
    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Benning
    The Villages of Benning
    COVID-19

