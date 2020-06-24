The Army Materiel Command enterprise welcomed a new resource management assistant deputy chief of staff during a ceremony held at the headquarters June 24.
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2020 09:27
|Photo ID:
|6255175
|VIRIN:
|200630-A-CK669-004
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|14.34 MB
|Location:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Cook appointed to the Senior Executive Service as resource management assistant deputy chief of staff, by Jennifer Bacchus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT