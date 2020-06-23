Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    103rd MLMIP class

    FORT DETRICK, MD, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2020

    Photo by Kathryn Ellis-Warfield 

    U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command

    Eleven Soldiers were recognized for completing the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency's Medical Logistics Management Internship Program (MLMIP) during a graduation ceremony on June 23 at Fort Detrick, Maryland. The class was the 103rd since the program's inception in 1967.

    Medical Logistics Management Internship Program celebrates 103rd graduating class

