Eleven Soldiers were recognized for completing the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency's Medical Logistics Management Internship Program (MLMIP) during a graduation ceremony on June 23 at Fort Detrick, Maryland. The class was the 103rd since the program's inception in 1967.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2020 Date Posted: 06.29.2020 09:05 Photo ID: 6255166 VIRIN: 200624-A-ON544-0024 Resolution: 5544x3346 Size: 2.57 MB Location: FORT DETRICK, MD, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 103rd MLMIP class, by Kathryn Ellis-Warfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.