    Army Medicine Europe improves virtual health ability in Africa

    CHABELLEY AIRFIELD, DJIBOUTI

    10.09.2019

    Regional Health Command Europe

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Danny Lim practices conducting an ear examination Oct. 9 on U.S. Army Sgt. Harvey Drayton at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti. Drayton and Lim were introduced to the Telehealth In A Bag system during a recent visit that included personnel from Regional Health Command Europe's virtual health team.

    Date Taken: 10.09.2019
    Date Posted: 06.29.2020 03:05
    Location: CHABELLEY AIRFIELD, DJ
    Djibouti
    Camp Lemonnier
    Army Medicine
    Chabelley Airfield
    Regional Health Command Europe
    Army Medicine Europe
    virtual health
    Telehealth in a Bag

