U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Danny Lim practices conducting an ear examination Oct. 9 on U.S. Army Sgt. Harvey Drayton at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti. Drayton and Lim were introduced to the Telehealth In A Bag system during a recent visit that included personnel from Regional Health Command Europe's virtual health team.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.09.2019 Date Posted: 06.29.2020 03:05 Photo ID: 6255046 VIRIN: 191009-A-GJ885-005 Resolution: 3264x2449 Size: 1.12 MB Location: CHABELLEY AIRFIELD, DJ Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Medicine Europe improves virtual health ability in Africa, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.