Army Medicine Europe improves virtual health ability in Africa

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Danny Lim practices conducting an ear examination Oct. 9 on U.S. Army Sgt. Harvey Drayton at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti. Drayton and Lim were introduced to the Telehealth In A Bag system during a recent visit that included personnel from Regional Health Command Europe's virtual health team.
|10.09.2019
|06.29.2020 03:05
|CHABELLEY AIRFIELD, DJ
