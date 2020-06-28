USS Princeton conducts a man overboard drill

200628-N-OW019-0047 GUAM (June 28, 2020) Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 2nd Class Brian Stankowitz, from Trenton, N.J., assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59), swims to a simulated man overboard during a drill. Princeton is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan C. Kellums/RELEASED)

