    USS Princeton departs Guam

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.28.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Logan Kellums 

    Carrier Strike Group 11

    200628-N-OW019-0042 APRA HARBOR, GUAM (June 28, 2020) Seaman Justin Dostie, from Sabattus, Maine, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59), stows a mooring line after returning to sea following a Safe Haven Liberty port visit in Guam. Princeton is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan C. Kellums/RELEASED)

    Date Taken: 06.28.2020
    Date Posted: 06.29.2020 00:23
    Photo ID: 6255014
    VIRIN: 200628-N-OW019-0042
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Hometown: SABATTUS, ME, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Princeton departs Guam, by PO2 Logan Kellums, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guam
    USS Princeton
    Depart
    fo’c’sle

