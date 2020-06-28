Coast Guard rescues 4 taking on water near Biscayne Bay

Coast Guard Station Miami Beach crew members dewater a 23-foot pleasure craft with four people aboard near Biscayne Bay, Florida, June 28, 2020. A good Samaritan reached the pleasure craft first and managed to place the vessel in tow before Coast Guard arrived to take over. (Coast Guard Photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2020 15:15
|Photo ID:
|6254914
|VIRIN:
|200628-G-G0107-1001
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.62 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
