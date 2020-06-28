Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues 4 taking on water near Biscayne Bay

    UNITED STATES

    06.28.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    Coast Guard Station Miami Beach crew members dewater a 23-foot pleasure craft with four people aboard near Biscayne Bay, Florida, June 28, 2020. A good Samaritan reached the pleasure craft first and managed to place the vessel in tow before Coast Guard arrived to take over. (Coast Guard Photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    TAGS

    search and rescue
    Miami
    Florida
    Coast Guard
    D7
    taking on water
    Station Miami Beach

