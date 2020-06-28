Coast Guard rescues 4 taking on water near Biscayne Bay

Coast Guard Station Miami Beach crew members dewater a 23-foot pleasure craft with four people aboard near Biscayne Bay, Florida, June 28, 2020. A good Samaritan reached the pleasure craft first and managed to place the vessel in tow before Coast Guard arrived to take over. (Coast Guard Photo)

