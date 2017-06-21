Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lady Aurora over Bassett ACH

    FT. WAINWRIGHT, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2017

    Regional Health Command - Pacific

    Aurora, or northern lights, dance above Bassett Army Community Hospital November 21, 2017. Located at Ft. Wainwright, Alaska, Bassett ACH provides care to active duty, family members and retirees located in interior Alaska.

    TAGS

    aurora
    cold
    winter
    Ft. Wainwright
    Bassett
    northern lights

