200626-N-RF855-112 CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – U.S. Army Spc. Garret K. Stephenson, a native of West Milton, Ohio, is a nodal network systems operator for the Emergency Operations Centers (EOC) and was recognized as Camp Lemonnier’s Member in the Spotlight at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June 24, 2020. Stephenson, a 2011 graduate of Milton Union High School tracks and maintains communications line for the EOC ensuring the capability to prepare for, protect against, respond to, recover from and mitigate all hazards. Stephenson also creates the Incident Management Team brief that is presented to the base commanding officer. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Natalia Murillo/released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.26.2020 Date Posted: 06.27.2020 05:28 Photo ID: 6254512 VIRIN: 200626-N-RF885-112 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 2.74 MB Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ Hometown: WEST MILTON, OH, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, West Milton, Ohio Native Honored as Camp Lemonnier's Member in the Spotlight, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.