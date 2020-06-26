Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    West Milton, Ohio Native Honored as Camp Lemonnier's Member in the Spotlight

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    06.26.2020

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    200626-N-RF855-112 CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – U.S. Army Spc. Garret K. Stephenson, a native of West Milton, Ohio, is a nodal network systems operator for the Emergency Operations Centers (EOC) and was recognized as Camp Lemonnier’s Member in the Spotlight at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June 24, 2020. Stephenson, a 2011 graduate of Milton Union High School tracks and maintains communications line for the EOC ensuring the capability to prepare for, protect against, respond to, recover from and mitigate all hazards. Stephenson also creates the Incident Management Team brief that is presented to the base commanding officer. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Natalia Murillo/released)

    Date Taken: 06.26.2020
    Date Posted: 06.27.2020 05:28
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    Hometown: WEST MILTON, OH, US
