    USS Oklahoma City Departs for Operations

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    06.15.2020

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    SANTA RITA, Guam (June 15, 2020) Chief of the Boat Kevin Swanson, from Elgin, Illinois, conducts a safety brief with Sailors assigned to the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Oklahoma City (723) at the boat prepares to depart for regularly scheduled operations in the Indo-Pacific. Oklahoma City is one of four forward-deployed submarines assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 out of Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelsey J. Hockenberger)

