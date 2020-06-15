SANTA RITA, Guam (June 15, 2020) Chief of the Boat Kevin Swanson, from Elgin, Illinois, conducts a safety brief with Sailors assigned to the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Oklahoma City (723) at the boat prepares to depart for regularly scheduled operations in the Indo-Pacific. Oklahoma City is one of four forward-deployed submarines assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 out of Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelsey J. Hockenberger)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2020 20:32
|Photo ID:
|6254390
|VIRIN:
|200615-N-VR594-1011
|Resolution:
|6262x4347
|Size:
|2.67 MB
|Location:
|SANTA RITA, GU
|Hometown:
|ELGIN, IL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Oklahoma City Departs for Operations, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT