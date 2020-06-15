SANTA RITA, Guam (June 15, 2020) Chief of the Boat Kevin Swanson, from Elgin, Illinois, conducts a safety brief with Sailors assigned to the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Oklahoma City (723) at the boat prepares to depart for regularly scheduled operations in the Indo-Pacific. Oklahoma City is one of four forward-deployed submarines assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 out of Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelsey J. Hockenberger)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.15.2020 Date Posted: 06.26.2020 20:32 Photo ID: 6254390 VIRIN: 200615-N-VR594-1011 Resolution: 6262x4347 Size: 2.67 MB Location: SANTA RITA, GU Hometown: ELGIN, IL, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Oklahoma City Departs for Operations, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.