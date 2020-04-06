USS Yorktown (CV-5) in Dry Dock 1 at the Pearl Harbor Navy Yard, 29 May 1942, receiving urgent repairs for damage received in the Battle of Coral Sea. She left Pearl Harbor the next day to participate in the Battle of Midway.
The Nō Ka ‘Oi Legacy of Midway
