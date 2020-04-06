Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The Nō Ka ‘Oi Legacy of Midway

    The Nō Ka ‘Oi Legacy of Midway

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2020

    Photo by Justice Vannatta 

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility

    USS Yorktown (CV-5) in Dry Dock 1 at the Pearl Harbor Navy Yard, 29 May 1942, receiving urgent repairs for damage received in the Battle of Coral Sea. She left Pearl Harbor the next day to participate in the Battle of Midway.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2020
    Date Posted: 06.26.2020 20:10
    Photo ID: 6254385
    VIRIN: 200604-N-EL904-1000
    Resolution: 740x620
    Size: 109.63 KB
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US 
    Hometown: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Nō Ka ‘Oi Legacy of Midway, by Justice Vannatta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    The Nō Ka ‘Oi Legacy of Midway

    TAGS

    midway

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT