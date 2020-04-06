USS Yorktown (CV-5) in Dry Dock 1 at the Pearl Harbor Navy Yard, 29 May 1942, receiving urgent repairs for damage received in the Battle of Coral Sea. She left Pearl Harbor the next day to participate in the Battle of Midway.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2020 Date Posted: 06.26.2020 20:10 Photo ID: 6254385 VIRIN: 200604-N-EL904-1000 Resolution: 740x620 Size: 109.63 KB Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US Hometown: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Nō Ka ‘Oi Legacy of Midway, by Justice Vannatta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.