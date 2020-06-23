200623-N-KM072-001 KEY WEST, Fla. (June 23, 2020) An F-5N Tiger jet with Fighter Squadron Composite (VFC) 111 Sun Downers lands at Naval Air Station Key West's Boca Chica Field after training with Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 122 Flying Eagles June 23, 2020. Naval Air Station Key West is the state-of-the-art facility for combat fighter aircraft of all military services, provides world-class pierside support to U.S. and foreign naval vessels, and is the premier training center for surface and subsurface military operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Danette Baso Silvers)
This work, VFC-111 F-5N Tiger lands at Boca Chica Field, by Danette Baso Silvers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
