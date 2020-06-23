Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VFC-111 F-5N Tiger lands at Boca Chica Field

    KEY WEST, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2020

    Photo by Danette Baso Silvers 

    Naval Air Station Key West

    200623-N-KM072-001 KEY WEST, Fla. (June 23, 2020) An F-5N Tiger jet with Fighter Squadron Composite (VFC) 111 Sun Downers lands at Naval Air Station Key West's Boca Chica Field after training with Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 122 Flying Eagles June 23, 2020. Naval Air Station Key West is the state-of-the-art facility for combat fighter aircraft of all military services, provides world-class pierside support to U.S. and foreign naval vessels, and is the premier training center for surface and subsurface military operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Danette Baso Silvers)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2020
    Date Posted: 06.26.2020 20:08
    Location: KEY WEST, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

