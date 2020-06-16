Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Everybody deserves acceptance

    Everybody deserves acceptance

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2020

    Photo by Mauricio Campino 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. Jeremiah Grisham, 436th Mission Support Group superintendent, poses for a photo June 16, 2020, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Grisham was one of a handful of Team Dover members photographed for a base diversity project. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino) (This image was created in color and changed to black and white.)

    Date Taken: 06.16.2020
    Date Posted: 06.26.2020 16:42
    Photo ID: 6254232
    VIRIN: 200616-F-DA916-1018
    Resolution: 2400x3000
    Size: 2.76 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Everybody deserves acceptance, by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Everybody deserves acceptance

